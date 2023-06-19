Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Olympic lose striker for Australia Cup clash with Edgeworth

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jared Muller
Jared Muller

Newcastle Olympic will likely turn to Jackson Burston to fill the void up front after the loss of striker Jared Muller for their crunch Australia Cup match with Edgeworth on Tuesday night (7.30pm).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.