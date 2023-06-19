Olympic lose striker for Australia Cup clash with Edgeworth

Newcastle Olympic will likely turn to Jackson Burston to fill the void up front after the loss of striker Jared Muller for their crunch Australia Cup match with Edgeworth on Tuesday night (7.30pm).
Muller limped off in the 66th minute of the round 15 3-0 NPL loss to Weston on Saturday with a groin injury.
OIympic assistant coach Glen Chapman was unsure of the damage but said Muller was set to miss the Darling Street Oval match which decides who make the national round of 32 in the cup.
"It's highly likely young Riley Parker and Dylan Burston will step up into the squad, and Jackson Burston will come in up front for Jared," Chapman said. "We'll just have to monitor some others, with the short turnaround."
The match was moved from Wednesday to Tuesday to avoid a clash with State of Origin II. The game to decide the region's other main draw representative, Broadmeadow v Maitland at Magic Park, remains on Wednesday.
Edgeworth have several players in doubt after their 1-1 draw with Lambton Jaffas in the NPL on Saturday. Coach Peter McGuinness said Jacob Pepper, Tom Curran, Tyson Jackson and Kevin Dagnet were injury concerns after the side's tough run, which included extra-time cup wins over Azzurri and Jaffas.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
