Darren Elder and Clayton Harmey share the spoils at Newcastle

Top Hunter trainers Darren Elder and Clayton Harmey dominated at Newcastle Paceway on Monday with five winners between them across the eight races.
Cessnock trainer Harmey, the defending premiership champion, had a treble, including two quinellas.
Louth Park-based Elder had a double, including his first winning drive since February 2019.
Prince Of Payne, a seven-year-old gelding on debut for Harmey, was part of a winning double for driver Grace Panella. A $3.30 favourite, Prince Of Payne led from the gate six and controlled the race for a 4.7m win.
Panella then made an early move to take up the lead on Harmey-prepared Next To Me ($1.25) in the sixth race.
He then kicked away late for an 8.4 win, giving the New Zealand-bred four-year-old two victories from three starts since coming to Australia. Stablemate Paytons Rock was second.
Harmey and driver Glenn McElhinney combined for victory with Mitsi Gaynor, giving owner Allan McColl a second victory on the day with his Kiwi imports.
The $9 chance upset another McColl-Harmey pacer, Matai Meghan, which was the $1.15 favourite and finished 3.5m back in second.
Elder, who leads the Newcastle trainers' premiership this season, had victories with $26 shot Van Gogh and in the last with Rocktagonal ($5), which edged out stablemate Stick Man.
Darren drove Van Gogh to a half-head win over Shame To Fame in the fifth, while his son, Brad, beat him by a neck aboard Rocktagonal.
Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari's What For capitalised on one of the few disappointments for Harmey and his team, powering to a seven-metre win in the fourth.
A $14 shot, What For had gate one but was backing up from a poor run when fourth at Tamworth last Thursday and faced the latest Harmey-trained Kiwi import, Bettor Cheer, which was a $1.35 favourite.
What For and driver Josh Gallagher gained a gun run behind leader Valiant Charger before surging late as Bettor Cheer, which raced outside the frontrunner, weakened.
Ruggari believed What For just didn't handle the trip to Tamworth, and he was proven correct on Monday.
"He went good and finished strong," Ruggari said.
"It's happened to me twice now. I had another horse that I thought was ready to win, Captain Of Speed, and it went awful at Tamworth and came sixth.
"Then it went to Newcastle and won by about 20.
"Some horses just obviously don't like to travel."
He will look to back What For up on Friday night at Newcastle.
It was a bittersweet win for Ruggari, who also had Bettor A Girl in the race. She sustained a cut leg in the run and finished seventh.
McElhinney and Gallagher had driving doubles. Gallagher won the first with Kerry Towers' Dream To Dance before What For's effort, while McElhinney took Taramin to victory in the third for Tiarn Sutton before Mitsi Gaynor's success.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
