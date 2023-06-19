Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock adds home treble to huge season

A treble for runaway NSW jockeys' premiership leader Aaron Bullock and impressive maiden wins for locally trained Lika Sun and Power Of The Brave were highlights of the country meeting on Newcastle's Beaumont track on Monday.
Bullock opened the program with weaving rides to win on Tamworth-trained Suva May (Theresa Stair) and Cannoli (Cody Morgan), then later gave Warwick Farm trainer David Pfieffer a double when taking Ovoid to victory in the seventh.
The wins pushed the Newcastle hoop to 162.5 for the season in NSW, well clear of next best James McDonald (114) with less than six weeks left. Only Queensland's James Orman (171) is ahead of Bullock nationally.
He was made to work for his first two wins on Monday.
Bullock took Suva May between runners from near last to get up by a third of a length in the 1350m country boosted maiden plate. It came at the five-year-old mare's 25th start.
"She wasn't the quickest into stride, but I was just happy that there was good speed, so I ended up in the back half of the field," Bullock told Sky Racing.
"When the speed come out of it and a few got in trouble in front of me mid-race, I was a little bit worried, but I just bided my time and sucked up coming to the corner.
"She went up to them and wasn't quite sure how to put them away, and it just took a bit of encouraging."
Bullock then had plenty to do on $2.05 favourite Cannoli in the 1300m country boosted class 1 handicap, despite finding a rails run behind the early speed. Under hard riding, the I Am Invincible filly lifted between runners to score a narrow victory in a four-way finish.
"It's only word you say, that's Aaron Bullock," stable representative Glenn Morgan said. "She's fourth at the 50 and Aaron's persevered and certainly pushed her through the line and got the head on the bob."
In the benchmark 58 handicap over 1150m, Bullock put Exceed And Excel gelding Ovoid outside leader Irish Kin before the $3 favourite took over in the straight for a half-length victory. Pfieffer earlier won with the Grant Buckley-ridden Shiffrin.
"He began well but then he just wanted to overdo it a little bit," Bullock said of Ovoid. "I'm glad one took up the lead, because it allowed us to just back off them. The horse gave a good kick and it was a good determined win."
Perhaps the most impressive run on the day came from the Kris Lees-trained Power Of The Brave, which came from last to claim the 1150m colts, geldings and entires maiden handicap on debut. The Brave Smash two-year-old found clear running through the field under Andrew Gibbons and raced away to a 1.73-length win.
Lika Sun, for trainer Steve Hodge and jockey Darryl McLellan, produced a similar effort from well back in the fillies and mares edition to score by 1.5 lengths at her third start.
Paul Perry-trained long-shot Tupou ($31) gave the locals another win in the last, pipping favourite Golden Gate on the line in the benchmark 66 handicap (1350m) with Jenny Duggan aboard.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
