Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock adds home treble to huge season

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 19 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock is challenging for the national premiership. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock is challenging for the national premiership. Picture by Marina Neil

A treble for runaway NSW jockeys' premiership leader Aaron Bullock and impressive maiden wins for locally trained Lika Sun and Power Of The Brave were highlights of the country meeting on Newcastle's Beaumont track on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.