A SCALED-BACK search continued on the weekend for missing Bolton Point man Ashley McKellar.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter swept waters off the Hunter's coastline, while Marine Rescue boats completed several patrols of the area.
Family and friends also gathered to walk the coastline, looking for any sign of the missing boatie.
While patrols will continue this week, the search has been significantly scaled back since Mr McKellar went missing on Wednesday.
The 43 year old failed to return as planned in his Telewater 4.8 metre Quintrex aluminium boat from a voyage at Lake Macquarie last week.
At the time a search involving helicopter crews, water police, five Marine Rescue vessels and surf lifesavers was launched, but after 48 hours there was still no word on the missing man.
Police made a public appeal for information on Thursday, saying his "family hold serious concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character".
Later that day police said a Westpac Rescue helicopter located an empty boat about 20 nautical miles offshore but there was no one aboard.
Anyone with information into Mr McKellar's whereabouts is urged to call Lake Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
