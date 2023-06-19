COACH Warren Badger is confident that a number of Hunter players can follow the path of Kate Holland and use selection in the NSW Country Corellas as a stepping stone to Super W.
Hunter were rewarded for their success at the Country Championships with 12 women, including Holland, named in the Corellas training squad.
"There is some potential there and they obviously now get an opportunity to take that next step and be seen," Badger said. "Kate Holland is a prime example. She hadn't played Super W when she got picked in the Corellas last year and went on to get a start at the Brumbies.
"It is a pathway Kate was passionate about revisiting because she felt she owed Country."
At the Country Championships in Tamworth, Hunter conceded just three points in four games.
They overpowered Central West 13-3 in the final and were rarely troubled in pool wins over New England (31-0), Far North Coast (46-0) and Central North (12-0).
"To get 13 is a strong representation but I thought a couple were unlucky to miss out," Badger said. "Martha Webber was part of a dominant forward pack and Vicky Parker was the leading try-scorer."
Five of the Hunter players are in the Wildfires squad which compete in the Jack Scott Cup in Sydney. The Corellas have a training camp on July 15 from which a 28-women squad will be picked to contest the Australian Championships in Brisbane in late September.
Central Coast duo Hannah Stewart and April Bradford also play for the Wildfires.
Hunter players in NSW Country Corellas: Georgie Ball, Britney Duff, Gabrielle Maddison, Brooke Walklate (Wanderers), Candice Clay, Riley Smith (Hamilton), Mel Howard (Uni), Emma Bradford, Anika Butler, Susannah Coooke, Olivia Creswick, Holland, Hannah Stewart, April Radford (Wildfires) .
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
