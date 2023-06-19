Hunter Indigenous leaders have welcomed the passage of legislation that paves the way for a referendum to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the constitution.
But they want more information about how the Voice to Parliament will work before giving it unqualified support.
The Senate passed laws on Monday to enable the referendum 52 to 19, following a fiery final debate in the upper house.
The vote means the referendum will be held in the next two to six months, with the government already flagging it will take place between October and December.
Wonnarua Nation Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Laurie Perry welcomed the legislation but said more information was needed.
"I agree with the campaign and the referendum for the Yes vote because that is about including Aboriginal people in the constitution; it's long overdue," he said.
"What I don't understand is how does it (the Voice to Parliament) work? The Government needs to explain it better.
"The other thing is the advisory body, in my opinion, should be elected by the people at an election, not appointed by the government."
Former Karuah Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Len Roberts also welcomed the legislation but with reservations.
"I think it is a marvellous step that they have put it out. It's absolutely critical that Indigenous people are recognised in the constitution," he said.
"But unfortunately, the reality of what Aboriginal people need and require, at this stage, does not seem to be addressed by what the proposal will be.
"My view is let's get it (Indigenous recognition) in the constitution and then let's have a summit to talk about the best way we can provide the so-called Voice to Parliament. But there's more to it than that; we've always had a Voice to Parliament, it's just that the Parliament doesn't listen. We need to fix that."
The bill passed on Monday to a standing ovation in the public gallery and rounds of applause.
Labor senator Murray Watt said the significance of the day was as "big as Uluru" - a view endorsed by Assistant Indigenous Australians Minister Malarndirri McCarthy.
"(Indigenous people) want this to happen," she said.
"They're reaching out to all Australians, to be able to feel proud of this time in our country's history where we can lift one another up.
"It is the systemic change that was called upon by those who gathered at Uluru."
While most coalition senators spoke against the Indigenous voice, most of them voted to set up the referendum to allow the public to have their say.
Liberal senator Michaelia Cash voted for the referendum bill, but described the voice as "risky, unknown and divisive".
Opposition Indigenous Australians spokeswoman Jacinta Nampijinpa Price said the voice was dividing Australians.
"The goodwill of many non-Indigenous Australians is being exploited by those who seek to profit in money, clout or power off the real problems being faced by marginalised Australians," she said.
Independent senator Lidia Thorpe said it would be tokenistic and wouldn't address issues impacting Indigenous people.
She instead urged for the government to set up a treaty, calling the voice a powerless body.
"Happy assimilation day, everybody," Senator Thorpe said.
"Many clans and nations around this country do not support assimilating into such a racist, colonial regime and we will continue to push for our sovereignty to be acknowledged."
Upon the bill passing, she yelled out "another day in the colony, another nail in the coffin".
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australians would now be able to have their say.
"Together, we can make history by enshrining recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our constitution," he said on Twitter.
Uluru Dialogue co-chair Megan Davis said the bill passing was an historic moment.
"We're closer to a referendum to finally give First Nations Peoples a chance to be heard," Professor Davis said.
"This is the recognition we've been fighting for and what the vast majority of First Nations People support.
"The significance of this moment cannot be overstated."
Paul Ramsay Foundation chief First Nations officer Michelle Steele, who travelled to parliament for the vote, said there was a feeling of excitement and optimism among 'yes' campaigners.
"I want to say to broader Australia, please just listen to us and that's the most important thing about the voice," she said.
"Some details might come later but it is really a great opportunity for us to share this love of country."
Some senators were designated to vote against the bill, in order to allow them to outline arguments for a 'no' vote in pamphlets which will be sent to all Australian households.
Among those who voted 'no' in the chamber were Senator Price, Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie and Senator Thorpe.
Liberal MP Julian Leeser, who stood down from the party's front bench due to his support for the voice, said a 'yes' vote would lead to real change.
"The voice is a practical change that will help local and regional communities across Australia," he said.
"It is a safe constitutional change and it will make a meaningful difference to the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander Australians."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
