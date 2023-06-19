ELLA Scaysbrook has made the NSW All-Schools team in the past two years.
This year, the Macquarie College Year 12 student is aiming to go one better and win the NSW Combined Schools title.
The 17-year-old fired a four-under 70 to be one of three co-leaders alongside Michelle Bang (Sydney North) and Lara Thomsen (Combined Catholic Colleges) entering the second round at Belmont on Tuesday.
Nelson Bay's Amy Squires is fifth at one-under.
"I definitely want to win this one," she said. "I have finished in the top six to make the team in the past two years but haven't won it. It's a box I'd like to tick in my last year at school."
Scaysbrook, who won the Bonnie Doon Bowl in May, had birdies at the first, third and ninth holes to turn three under.
She repeated the dose on the back nine, moving to six under before a double bogey at the par-five 15th.
"I putted quite well and hit the driver pretty good," she said. "I just need to keep it going over the next two rounds."
Scaysbrook's Macquarie College schoolmate Harry Atkinson is tied for third in the boys' division at even par.
Sam Cascio (South Coast) is the leader at two under, a stroke ahead of Harrison Robb. Jake Riley (Toronto) is one of four players at two over in a tie for fifth.
Atkinson carded three birdies and three bogeys.
"I played pretty solid," Atkinson said. "I started on the back nine and turned one over. I was pretty happy with that. I'm putting and scrambling really well.
"I will stick to the game plan, keep it in play and hopefully get a look at a few more birdies."
** Oscar Gilson is the best placed of the local contingent after the opening day of the Adidas Junior 6s event at Newcastle.
Gilson had two rounds of 75,76 to be seven over and in second place in the Futures (19-25 years) division.
Luke Furlong (73,76) did best in tough conditions to lead at five over.
Josh Fuller (76,83), Max Duffy-Smith (78,81), Bryce Pickin (81,78) and Hamish Ellison (77,83) were well back.
The third round will be held Tuesday morning with the top two progressing to a six-hole match play final.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
