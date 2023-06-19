Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Sydney men Andrew David, Maurice Hawell, Marius Hawell to stand trial over alleged rapes, sex assault in Newcastle West

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 19 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse. File picture
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

Three men will stand trial in Newcastle District Court over charges related to the alleged rape and sexual assault of three women in Newcastle West last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.