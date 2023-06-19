Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

APA says construction of the Kurri Kurri lateral pipeline project will begin soon

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
June 20 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A map showing the approximate route of the underground pipeline from Lenaghan to Kurri Kurri.
A map showing the approximate route of the underground pipeline from Lenaghan to Kurri Kurri.

The company contracted to build a $264 million pipeline from Killingworth to the Hunter Power Project at Kurri Kurri says it can still meet its late 2024 deadline even though construction is yet to begin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.