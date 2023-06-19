A 16-year-old boy has suffered a minor injury after he was stabbed by a 15-year-old boy at a Raymond Terrace high school.
Police were called to Irrawang High School about 10am on Monday, June 19 following reports of a stabbing.
Officers were told a 15-year-old boy stabbed a 16-year-old boy following an argument.
The 16-year-old boy was transported by ambulance and taken to John Hunter Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 15-year-old was taken to Raymond Terrace police station where he is assisting with inquiries.
A NSW Department of Education spokesperson said following this morning's incident, staff immediately supplied first aid to the student who was stabbed and emergency services and parents were contacted.
"Support has been made available to any students who may have been affected by the incident," they said.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
