PERTH indie heavy-hitters Spacey Jane and and Australia's favourite Livepool lads, The Wombats, will headline Grapevine Gathering in the Hunter Valley.
Hope Estate will welcome back the music festival on October 21.
Joining Spacey Jane and The Wombats will be electronic-pop powerhouse Hayden James and Northeast Arnhem Land rock band King Stingray.
It's been a miraculous 12 months for the "Yolnu surf rockers". Their self-titled debut album won the ARIA Award for best breakthrough act and the Australian Music Prize.
They've also received three pending APRA nominations.
Absolutely Everybody star Vanessa Amorosi is also on the Grapevine Gathering line-up, as well as Cannons, The Rions, Teenage Joans and Bella Amor.
