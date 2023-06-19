Newcastle Herald
Spacey Jane and The Wombats named in stacked Grapevine Gathering line-up

Updated June 19 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:19pm
The Wombats performing last December at the Bar On The Hill. Picture by Paul Dear
PERTH indie heavy-hitters Spacey Jane and and Australia's favourite Livepool lads, The Wombats, will headline Grapevine Gathering in the Hunter Valley.

