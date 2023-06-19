Newcastle Herald
Hunter Water, Jemena on scene to fix broken water and gas mains at Belmont

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 20 2023 - 8:03am, first published 7:43am
Hunter Water. File picture
Burst water and gas mains have caused the closure of two out of three southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway at Belmont.

