Burst water and gas mains have caused the closure of two out of three southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway at Belmont.
Repair crews from gas company Jemena were fixing the gas line, just north of Belmont High School, on Tuesday morning before a team from Hunter Water was able to repair the water main.
A Hunter Water spokesman told ABC Radio Newcastle that the utility was alerted in the early hours of the morning and the issue meant some customers would have no water or reduced pressure until the matter was resolved.
He said both the gas and water mains had been isolated.
It was unclear how long the repairs would take.
Customers can contact Hunter Water on 1300 657 657.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.