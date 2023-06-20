WOKEN at 4am by the sound of loud banging and children screaming, a man at a house in Gateshead walked into the loungeroom and threw open the curtains.
Staring back at him through the front window were at least three people, all with their faces covered by bandanas.
One of the people outside then raised a shotgun and fired through the front window, the blast striking the 41-year-old man in the right leg.
The shotgun pellets travelled through the living room and lodged in an internal wall of the house, only metres away from three traumatised young children.
The group outside then fled, while a woman inside, who was woken by the sound of the gunshot, came to the man's aid and called emergency services.
Lake Macquarie detectives on Monday revealed a significant breakthrough in the shooting in Flame Street, Gateshead, arresting James David Earle, 38, at his house in Doyalson North and his partner, 45-year-old Sarah Winwood, at Toronto courthouse.
The pair were later charged with discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted specially aggravated break and enter.
Later on Monday, Ms Winwood, of Gateshead, appeared in Toronto Local Court in handcuffs.
She did not enter any pleas or apply for bail and the matter was adjourned to Newcastle Local Court in August.
On Tuesday, Mr Earle appeared in Wyong Local Court where he didn't enter any pleas and made a failed bid for bail. His matter was adjourned to the same date in Newcastle.
It was the early hours of May 18, when the group of people attempted to break into the home in Flame Street.
The 41-year-old man was woken by loud banging and children screaming and went to the window before he was shot.
He was later taken to John Hunter Hospital to undergo emergency surgery and forensic police found a spent shotgun cartridge in the front yard.
Detectives launched an investigation and after extensive inquiries, including search warrants, CCTV, fingerprints, DNA and telephone intercepts, they arrested Mr Earle and Ms Winwood on Monday.
Police say investigations are continuing.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
