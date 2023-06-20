Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

James Earle and Sarah Winwood charged over Gateshead shooting on Flame Street

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Specialist police examining the scene at Gateshead following the shooting on May 18. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Specialist police examining the scene at Gateshead following the shooting on May 18. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WOKEN at 4am by the sound of loud banging and children screaming, a man at a house in Gateshead walked into the loungeroom and threw open the curtains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.