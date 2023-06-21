Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Photos

Photographer James Bennett spotted about 10 critically endangered regent honeyeaters in Lake Macquarie bush

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 10 regent honeyeaters have been spotted in south-west Lake Macquarie bush in a significant sighting of the critically endangered species.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.