Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Breaking

Fire destroys part of The Burwood Inn at Merewether: Licensee Tony Dart left devastated

Matthew Kelly
Jessica Brown
By Matthew Kelly, and Jessica Brown
Updated June 20 2023 - 11:42am, first published 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FIRE has engulfed The Burwood Inn, ravaging the inside of the popular Merewether pub and leaving the community "devastated".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Journalist

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.