A FIRE has engulfed The Burwood Inn, ravaging the inside of the popular Merewether pub and leaving the community "devastated".
A first look inside the fire-damaged building shows collapsed ceilings, smoke-damaged walls and charred remains of the bar and restaurant area.
Fire crews were called to the scene on Berner Street just before 10am on Tuesday.
Staff managed to self-evacuate as the fire spread from the pub's kitchen, out to the back of the building and into the restaurant area.
At 11am fire crews remained on scene as smoke billowed from the upstairs windows.
According to a spokesman for NSW Fire and Rescue no one was significantly injured during the incident, but the site remained closed to the public as crews tried to get control over leftover hot spots.
Licensee Tony Dart was outside the pub being monitored by ambulance offices for smoke inhalation, along with the pub's chef, as crews worked at the scene.
"It's devastating. It's one of Newcastle's great pubs," Mr Dart told the Newcastle Herald.
He confirmed the fire started in the kitchen while a staff meeting was under way.
"We just did what we had to do as far as safety is concerned and left it up to the firies. Thankfully everyone is okay."
Locals reported seeing flames as high as the roof before fire crews managed to contain blaze.
Detectives have now arrived on the scene.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
