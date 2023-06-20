Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kooragang coal line protest: Blockade Australia's Claudia Hannigan granted bail

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:21pm
A CLIMATE change activist who police allege glued her hands to a lock and dangled from a rail bridge at Kooragang has been given bail with strict conditions.

