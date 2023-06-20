Knights fans got punished for Greg Marzhew's bus miss

I WAS one of the almost 22,000 loyal members and supporters of the Newcastle Knights who attended the game against the Roosters on Saturday afternoon to witness another loss, which is always disappointing ('Chicken mince', Newcastle Herald 19/6).
What is even more disappointing is that we didn't have our best players on the field, all because Greg Marzhew, pictured, was being 'disciplined' for a misdemeanour as he missed the team bus last week ('Strike winger to miss clash with Roosters', Herald 14/6). I'm all for consequences when rules are broken. But maybe he could be fined or spend some extra time working with the community or local schools?
I'm really struggling to understand why he should be stood down from playing. Who is hurt or disciplined the most with that action? At the moment it feels like it's me and all the other passionate fans who turned up on Saturday to see another close game. Who knows if the result would have been different if Marzhew was there?
We will never know.
YET another correspondent complains that there is not enough detail in the Voice referendum proposal ("Our comfort has come at a cost", Letters, 19/6).
The Australian Parliament can only act in accordance with specific powers given to it in the constitution. If the power isn't specifically listed it has no power to legislate. At this referendum voters will be asked to consider changing the constitution to allow the federal Parliament to establish, through the normal parliamentary process, the Voice. It's a process to allow First Nations people to make representations to the Parliament on matters that directly affect them. That is all. The constitutional change would only give the federal Parliament the right to make the law establishing the Voice. If the referendum succeeds, the government then consults, negotiates and settles the enabling legislation to go before the Parliament.
It is worth a look at earlier successful referendums. In 1946 the referendum proposal was "to give the Commonwealth power to legislate on a wide range of social services". That is all - no detail about when, how or why that Commonwealth power would be exercised. In 1967 the referendum proposal was "to enable the Commonwealth to enact laws for Aboriginal people". That is all; no detail about when or what sort of laws the Commonwealth might enact (and this referendum question attracted a 90.77 per cent yes vote). In 1975 the referendum proposal was "to provide for retiring ages for judges of federal courts". That is all - no mention of what the retirement age should be.
The referendum question as proposed is in accordance with the normal process for seeking changes to our constitution
IT was recently reported that the US is concerned about possible cyber attacks from Russia and China aimed at "destroying American democracy". In reality, those countries simply need to save their cyber budget, sit back and watch the democracy-slaying, bull-in-a-china-shop that is Trump as he continues to rot his country from the inside. The man campaigns on the proven lie that the last election was stolen from him and most Republican politicians and voters endorse him. His most adherent followers have been so brainwashed that they have stated they are prepared for civil war. But that would be expected from a political party that holds senate inquiries into a drag queen reading a book to preschool children, yet protects the rights of gun owners over the right of those same kids not to be shot in class. The cheapest and most effective way for devious countries to accelerate democratic decay is to participate in the social media echo chambers of confirmation bias that Trump cultists pore over; tell them what they want to hear. Australia really needs to look a lot closer at the fawning ties we have with this desperately ill 'democracy'.
I HAVE previously questioned Reserve Bank decision-making in raising interest rates in order to reduce "spending" and also how much of this spending may be foreign money. A recent report on the purchase of a $3.8 million property at Pokolbin by a Singapore billionaire through a privately owned company, Memocorp ("Billionaire clan buys $3.8m Pokolbin escape", Herald 16/6). This company has an extensive property portfolio in Australia. Foreign ownership of property in Australia is claimed to be 5 per cent, but I suspect this figure is probably private ownership. One can only wonder what level of ownership involves corporate arrangements. Two important fundamentals follow from this property ownership: often, but not always, the properties are high end with overinflated values being offered. This creates a domino effect of increased property values outwards from suburb to suburb. No wonder Australians are finding home ownership difficult to impossible. The other fundamental; are we suffering financial stress and heading for recession due to the influx of foreign money? The outcomes of RBA decision making, forced sales and defaults are creating further opportunities for foreign investment. Finally, the floating exchange rate and deregulation introduced by the Hawke government and further deregulation by subsequent governments is coming home to roost.
I DON'T know if we are all aware of it, but we are at war right now, and being defeated without a shot being fired. Our wonderful government has wiped its hands, saying that they can do no more with scammers. Yet at any time scammers can access your accounts, take cash out, transfer between accounts, and the victim can do nothing about it.
Banks want your money, but, in my view, offer little or no protection when it comes to safeguarding victims. Gone are the days of controlling our personal finances and privacy because of technology. We can no longer get pensions directly; everything is controlled with computers and the poor old end user has little or no say. Instead of spending billions on obsolete, outdated subs that will not be in our hands for 10 years or more, I think that all this money and other money being wasted on pointless referendums could be better spent elsewhere.
We surely don't think that a few subs and a "yes" vote will change our fate, so I think we should expect more of the government and have them spend our money on things that affect us now and not invest in a future that no one can predict. I think we have gone too far with our present system allowing our finances and lives to be in control of our everyday life. We need to take a very serious look at where our lives are going and how we conduct our personal business.
SUPPORT for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has been dwindling. The reason is simple: the details come after the vote; it's just that simple.
AGL's profit surge reinforces that it is high time we end fossil fuel subsidies and use the savings to create a climate disaster fund.
In response to a letter ("Care runs deep at privately operated pools", Letters, 13/6), I am pleased to hear that there are more happy pool users out there. However, not everyone is eligible for the senior's entry price at Stockton. The $3 entry cost for all at Beresfield is very appreciated by its patrons. Newcastle City Council has always looked after Beresfield Pool and families are grateful for the well maintained facilities and would like it to continue. Beresfield Swim Club has enjoyed a good relationship with the City of Newcastle, both contributing to fund solar heating, shade shelters, upgraded lane ropes and diving blocks. While minimum standards must be met at all pools, my experience is that the council does it better. The community's best interests and privatisation don't always go hand in hand.
Before the Industrial Revolution the level of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the air was stable and spot on to support continuing life on planet Earth. Nature has managed things very well. However, the Industrial Revolution has completely changed this comforting level of stability. The massive growth of industrial activity at the start of this period has seen levels of CO2 in the air increase to such high levels that it now seriously challenges the continuance of life on Earth. Human-created climate change is an absolute reality. Human-created climate change is charging ahead. In my opinion, it is difficult to see any real change taking place until the requirements of nature and the environment are treated with a hugely increased level of recognition and respect.
I CAN assure Peter Devey ("Batteries need a source to charge", Letters, 19/6), he is not only a member of the coterie of coal clingers I wrote about ("You can't deny the momentum", Letters, 12/6), but, as far as I'm concerned, qualifies as head coterist (probably not a word, but I like it). I hope he's pleased. It seems Mr Devey's allegiance to coal is unstoppable. Fortunately, so is the transition away from it. And accelerating. He, and others, can carp at this all they like, but it won't make one iota of difference.
ON Thursday, Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia will host a Continence Call-In Day for men impacted by prostate cancer. Men and their partners who have questions or concerns about incontinence after prostate cancer treatment are encouraged to call us for support. We'll have expert nurses on-hand from 9am to 8pm, answering questions about surgical and non-surgical treatment options and avenues for support. Freecall 1800 22 00 99 - we're here to help.
