Knights fans got punished for Greg Marzhew's bus miss

IT was recently reported that the US is concerned about possible cyber attacks from Russia and China aimed at "destroying American democracy". In reality, those countries simply need to save their cyber budget, sit back and watch the democracy-slaying, bull-in-a-china-shop that is Trump as he continues to rot his country from the inside. The man campaigns on the proven lie that the last election was stolen from him and most Republican politicians and voters endorse him. His most adherent followers have been so brainwashed that they have stated they are prepared for civil war. But that would be expected from a political party that holds senate inquiries into a drag queen reading a book to preschool children, yet protects the rights of gun owners over the right of those same kids not to be shot in class. The cheapest and most effective way for devious countries to accelerate democratic decay is to participate in the social media echo chambers of confirmation bias that Trump cultists pore over; tell them what they want to hear. Australia really needs to look a lot closer at the fawning ties we have with this desperately ill 'democracy'.