RUGBY league games will go on hold this weekend in tribute to a young man who died after an incident on Port Stephens field at the weekend.
Workmates described the man aged in his 20s, who the Newcastle Herald has chosen not to name out of respect for his family's wishes, as family-orientated and hardworking. He was playing football for the Aberglasslyn Ants at Fingal Bay on Saturday afternoon when he suffered a fatal injury. He was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, where he died on Sunday.
The man worked casually at Maitland 24/7 Carwash for about eight years.
Business owner Michael Wallington and office manager Jess Jones told the Herald on Tuesday they and their staff were "devastated at the loss of this engaging young man".
"Staff and customers loved [him]," they said.
"He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed his time with us. [He] never grumbled or complained ... [he] hooked in and did his job.
"[He] was a family-orientated, kindhearted, hardworking gentleman. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
"Family and friends were of the utmost importance to [him] - whether it be a day spent with the kids or a fish with his workmate. Life is what [he] did."
The Aberglasslyn Ants have retired jersey number eight - worn by the front-rower - for the remainder of the rugby league season out of respect for the fallen player.
"We remember you as a friend, a brother, a father and simply one of the kindest souls in our club," the Ants said in a statement.
On Tuesday afternoon the Newcastle & Hunter Community Rugby League announced it would retire Round 8, which was due to be played this weekend, "as a sign of support and unity".
"There will be no games played this weekend ... as we need to give our players, support staff personnel, committee members and all those affected their own space to deal with this tragic loss," the league said in a statement.
"We will communicate further regarding Round 9 and how our clubs might choose to support the family of the player and the Aberglasslyn RLFC when details are finalised.
"Please reach out if you would like support and continue to check in with your communities and players as we all deal with this heartbreaking situation."
The Waratah Mayfield Cheetahs said they intended to raise money following the tragedy themselves, but also pointed people towards a GoFundMe page has been set up to support the man's family.
The West Wallsend Senior RLFC expressed their "deepest condolences", asking the wider league community to rally around the Maitland club during the difficult time.
