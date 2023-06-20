Newcastle Herald
Editorial: YM Efficiency containers are a lasting legacy

By Editorial
June 21 2023 - 8:00am
Failed containers aboard the YM Efficiency in 2018. Picture supplied
AFTER a week dogged with tragedies in the Hunter, some of us could be forgiven for not immediately recognising the name YM Efficiency. Yet that cargo freighter was perhaps one of the most recognisable in the region a few years ago after it lost 81 shipping containers off the coast.

