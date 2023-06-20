Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

NSW Bus Industry Taskforce launch urgent investigation into bus and coach safety after Greta tragedy

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
June 20 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bus rollover on Wine Country Drive near Greta. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The bus rollover on Wine Country Drive near Greta. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Following the tragic wedding bus crash near Greta that claimed 10 lives on June 11, the NSW Bus Industry Taskforce has launched an urgent investigation into examining bus and coach safety regulations in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.