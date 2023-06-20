Newcastle Herald
Aziza Amwari named Zara's House Woman of the Year as part of 2023 Refugee Week

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 20 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 4:30pm
Newcastle's Aziza Amwari has been named Zara's House Woman of the Year. Picture by Marina Neil
Empowering Afghani and Muslim women, refugee and ex-journalist Aziza Amwari has been named Zara's House Woman of the Year as part of the 2023 Refugee Week celebrations.

