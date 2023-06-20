Empowering Afghani and Muslim women, refugee and ex-journalist Aziza Amwari has been named Zara's House Woman of the Year as part of the 2023 Refugee Week celebrations.
The 41-year-old widow fled Afghanistan in fear for her safety with her name on the Taliban's blacklist and lived in a refugee camp in India for five years, before arriving in Newcastle in November 2020.
She desired freedom and a fresh start and has spent the past three years building a life in Jesmond with the help of SSI (Settlement Services International).
"The culture of Afghanistan is different. There was a problem with me wanting to teach dance, singing, swimming and make up," she said.
She said coming to Australia gave her the opportunity to explore her passions and she hoped she could empower women from her country to do the same.
"A Muslim man can do whatever he wants and a woman can't, and I think, why? They have no freedom," she said.
"They have to wear a scarf or hijab, take care of children and make husband happy. They just have no idea about how in Australia, it's different and you can do things here."
Ms Amwari was drawn to the multiculturalism of Australia and felt like she had made a forever home.
"I feel very happy and very relaxed here. I feel at home."
She said the SSI suggested Newcastle as a place to live and she didn't have any preference, she just wanted to get to Australia.
"I said yes no problem because I was so happy to come to Australia, I had no problem which city. I just wanted to get here," she said.
"It's not important to me where you're born, it's important where you can continue your life and be able to do what you like."
Despite her fresh start, a challenge still sitting heavy on Ms Amwari's shoulders is the process of getting her 25-year-old son to Australia.
After the death of her husband, her son was taken in by her brother-in-law due to their culture, and she has not seen him since he was 11-years-old.
He remains trapped and in hiding from the Taliban, but Ms Amwari remains hopeful.
"I got him to Iran but he is having problems getting to Australia. I have not seen him for a long time, it's very hard for me, but hopefully he can come over soon and I'll be so happy," she said.
She wanted to thank Zara's House for believing in her and supporting her to be a strong woman.
"When I came to Australia I was feeling alone, but now I'm not alone," she said.
Through the refugee centre for women and children, she has been able to share her skills with the Newcastle community and her love of culture, music and other artistic activities.
She is also involved in the Social Fabric Afghan-Australian Stories in Thread exhibit at Lovatt Gallery, finishing on June 24.
Her design is of a faceless woman, portraying how the women of Afghanistan are living.
"They are always looking behind at the danger, threat and intimidation which is part of their everyday life," she said.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
