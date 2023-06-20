Maitland mayor Philip Penfold has quit his part-time job working for Nationals senator Ross Cadell after receiving a $40,000 council pay rise.
The Newcastle Herald reported in May that Cr Penfold would receive a hefty pay hike after he and other councillors voted themselves the maximum remuneration possible under Maitland City Council's upgraded Local Government Remuneration Tribunal classification.
The council voted in early May to increase councillor fees from $25,310 to $32,590 in 2023-24 and raise the mayor's additional fee from $62,510 to $94,950.
The mayor's overall remuneration jumped from $87,820 to $127,540 plus superannuation.
Cr Penfold was working seven hours a week as an electorate officer for Mr Cadell at the time.
Maitland Greens spokesperson Campbell Knox called this week for Cr Penfold to quit his second job or donate 20 per cent of his mayoral salary to start an affordable housing fund.
Cr Penfold told the Herald on Tuesday that he had resigned from Mr Cadell's staff after the remuneration tribunal upgraded Maitland's classification from "regional centre" to "regional strategic area".
The higher categorisation includes new pay bands ranging from $19,760 to $32,590 for councillors and $41,960 to $94,950 for the mayor.
The new pay rates represent a 28 per cent jump for councillors and 45 per cent for the mayor.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
