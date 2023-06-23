Nash & Dash Markets on the Green 9am to 1pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Gelndale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, 532 Wine Country Drive, Lovedale.
Snow Time in the Garden 9.30am to 4.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin. Ice skating, toboggan rides, entertainment and much more. Also on Sunday.
Upcycle Market Day 8am to 1pm, CWA East Maitland Hall, 162 George Street, East Maitland.
Float Your Boat 2023 Watch the boats travel from Empire Marina Lake Macquarie to Warners Bay, Eleebana, Valentine and Belmont (eastern side of Lake Macquarie). From 5pm to 9pm Warners Bay foreshore will come alive with music, roaming illuminated performances, children's activities and food trucks.
Dobell Festival ART PLAY 10am and 11am, SEEN@Swansea. Simple art activities guided by art educators. Register online. Entry by gold coin donation.
Multicultural Fiesta 11am to 5pm, Hunter Multicultural Communities, Waratah Community Reserve, 2a Platt Street, Waratah. Live music, food stalls, multicultural dance performances, a petting zoo for the kids and a jumping castle. Also, the Seniors Rights Service will be there to provide free advice, aged care advocacy and support, legal advice and My Aged Care information to seniors.
Hunter Valley Wine & Beer Festival 11am to 5pm, Rydges Resort Hunter Valley. Wine, spirit, beer and cider tastings; gourmet local food; live music; children's activities.
Author's Talk with Peter Edwell at Dobell House 4pm, 47 Dobell Drive, Wangi Wangi. Hear the author talk about his book, The Story of The Case that Stopped a Nation.
Veggie Gardening 101 Workshop 10am to 12.30pm, Edgeworth Neighbourhood Centre, 1 Minmi Road Edgeworth. Join Lachlan from Tree Frog Permaculture at this free event. Register at sticktytickets.com.au.
HomeCo. Kotara's EOFY Car Park Sale 9am to 1pm, HomeCo. Kotara. Bargains plus family entertainment including a baby animal farm, Bricks for Kidz Lego Workshop, Extreme Mobile Game Theatre, free face painting, jugglers and more.
Unhinged history - Midyear Wowfest presented by Hunter Drama Various times, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Jazz Night at Dobell House 6pm to 8pm, 47 Dobell Drive, Wangi Wangi. Tickets $30 per person, includes drinks and canapes. All proceeds go to the Sir William Dobell Memorial Committee to support the running of the house.
Bridal Gown Sale St Paul's Anglican Church Hall, Lang Street, Kurri Kurri. Sizes ranging from 6 to 22. Also stocking a range of wedding reception equipment.
Trish Owen in conversation with Rosemary Kariuki 2.30pm to 4.30pm, Newcastle Museum. The author talks about her memoir A Joyful Life and leaving a war-torn country for a better life.
Social Fabric: Afghan 'Dress Flowers' Workshop for Children 10.30am to noon, Lovett Gallery. Book by emailing library@ncc.nsw.gov.au
Cinderella by St Philip's Christian College 2pm and 7pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Maitland Picnic Train Maitland to Gloucester return.
Sobotki Midsummer Nights Eve Polish Dance 6.30pm, Polish Cultural Centre, 122 Chatham Road, Broadmeadow. Rzeszowiacy Dance Ensemble of Newcastle's Midsummer's Eve Celebrations.
Travelling Film Festival Newcastle 2023 Event Cinemas Kotara, various times, also on Sunday. Films include Afire, Eo, Chevalier and Rachel's Farm.
Strings Harmonies 6.30pm, Newcastle City Hall. The Future Newcastle Young Suzuki Musicians and Newcastle Youth Orchestra present an evening of classical music.
Miss Porter's House Investigation Night 7pm, 434 King Street, Newcastle. Tickets $60 at events.humanitix.com. 18+ only.
Burning of the Barrel Glandore Estate, 1595 Broke Road, Pokolbin.
Andrew Hamilton: Jokes About The Time I Went To Prison 6pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Clothes Swap 7pm, Swansea District Baptist Church.
Carla From Bankstown 10pm, Sydney Junction Hotel.
Sunday Muster Artisan Market 9am to 2pm, Mortels Sheepskin Factory, Thornton.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Wickham Markets 7am to 1pm, Wickham Park.
Dungog Picnic Train Maitland to Dungog return.
Wangi Walk and Sketch with artist Hugh Cross 10am to noon, Wangi Wangi.
Bikers For Kids Memorial Ride Departs 9.30am from 1 Rural Drive, Shortland.
Song Sisters - On Song 2pm, Sacred Heart Cathderal, Newcastle. Featuring the Song Sisters, Terence Koo, Charissa Ferguson and Kim Sutherland OAM. Tickets at trybooking.com.
Landscapes in Music - Lake Macquarie Wind Concert Band 2pm, Rathmines Theatre. Original music that evokes the Australian landscape as William Dobell painted in his later years.
Newcastle Northstars vs Adelaide Adrenaline 4pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
