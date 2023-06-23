Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
What's on

Weekender planner: What's on in Newcastle and the Hunter - June 24 and 25

Updated June 23 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy winter-themed fun and games all weekend at Hunter Valley Gardens in Pokolbin.
Enjoy winter-themed fun and games all weekend at Hunter Valley Gardens in Pokolbin.

SATURDAY

Nash & Dash Markets on the Green 9am to 1pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.