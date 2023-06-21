Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Letters and short takes June 22 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 22 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star Struck 2023's two casts hit the stage at Newcastle Entertainment Centre over the weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Star Struck 2023's two casts hit the stage at Newcastle Entertainment Centre over the weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer

CONGRATULATIONS to all the people who made Star Struck 2023 happen, from the organisers, especially the teachers, to the sponsors, parents and the thousands of young performers ('Centre stage for bright young stars', Newcastle Herald 19/6).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.