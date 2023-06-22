Float Your Boat 2023 Rug up and enjoy this annual competition for boat owners to dress their boats with lights and take part in a flotilla parade for cash prizes. Cast a vote for the People's Choice Award. Toronto Foreshore: 5pm-5.45pm, family party with Shimmy Shimmy Ya; 6pm-9pm, live music by Talk of the Town; 6pm, fire twirling; 7pm, LED twirling and dancing; 8pm, fire twirling; 5pm-9pm, get a photo in front of the Fairy Light Wall, play and learn with free art and craft from the Crud Muffins and have a chat to the Navy Cadets. Also, plenty of food vendors. The boats will travel from Empire Marina Lake Macquarie to Toronto, Coal Point and Wangi Wangi (western side of Lake Macquarie).

