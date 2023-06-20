CATHOLIC churches in Newcastle and Singleton will host memorial services this week in the wake of the horror Hunter Valley bus crash.
Bishop of Maitland-Newcastle Michael Kennedy will lead two liturgies this week, praying for those close to the crashes.
He said the news had been shocking and deeply saddening.
"We offer our prayers, sympathies and support to the family, friends and many people impacted," Bishop Kennedy said.
"The devastation in our community will be felt far and wide. I was deeply saddened to hear of the terrible loss of life and injury. I offer my condolences and prayers to all those involved."
A service is due at Sacred Heart Cathedral from 6pm on Tuesday, with another at St Patrick's Church in singleton from 6pm on Thursday.
The Vicar General has also travelled to Singleton to offer support, with a prayer station established at St Patrick's Catholic church.
Counselling is also available for students, staff and their families through St Catherine's Catholic College.
The diocese said it has been working with schools and services in Singleton to support those who needed it since the crash that claimed 10 lives and left many others injured.
"We will continue to provide this support as we come to terms with what has happened and our parishes are providing support to anyone looking for comfort at this time with special prayers and services provided," the diocese said.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
