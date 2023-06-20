Newcastle Herald
Sacred Heart, St Patrick's church Catholic memorial services after Hunter Valley bus crash

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:33pm
Flowers amassed at the scene of the Hunter Valley bus crash. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Flowers amassed at the scene of the Hunter Valley bus crash. Picture by Peter Lorimer

CATHOLIC churches in Newcastle and Singleton will host memorial services this week in the wake of the horror Hunter Valley bus crash.

