Some journos go to war zones. And I'm not saying that staring down the burger claiming to be the spiciest in the nation should win me a Walkley or anything - but by golly I was thinking it after the second bite.
I had heard about the 'Death Wish' about a week earlier when the email landed in the inbox; apparently, a new burger in the tuck shops of Stockland Greenhills required PPE and a waiver signed before the chefs working the griddle would let you hook in.
Interest piqued - but it wasn't until we were feeling that post-shopping urge for lunch on Monday afternoon that I finally got a look at the infamous sanga from hell.
We had wandered into a booth at Burger Urge when I asked the wait staff what the deal was.
"It's a really hot chicken burger," they said, and then handed me a pair of food handlers gloves and asked me to sign the waiver.
That waiver, by the way, contains the following:
"I accept and assume all risk that may occur before, during and after consuming the Nashville Death Wish ... I accept all risk and medical responsibilities in the event of injury or illness. I represent that I am of sound medical condition to participate in eating this burger."
Well, now I'm committed, I thought, signing my name (and subtly pinching their fancy four-clicker pen as a pre-emptive act of face-burning-off revenge).
Now, the first thing you notice when the Nashville Death Wish hits your table is the smell - that unmistakeable peppery tinge of capsicum-spice.
Aside from the jalapenos, and the slaw (how the heck do you make slaw spicy?!), the southern-fried chicken and sauce is laced with aged moruga scorpion chillies noted for being roughly 500 times spicier than your garden variety tabasco.
The scorpions come from Trinidad and average 1.2 million heat units on the Scoville scale - for reference, a capsicum has a zero Scoville rating and a jalapeno comes in at roughly 2500.
I didn't know this, of course, because I'm famous for skim-reading my emails. Lesson learnt.
The second mistake was eschewing the little plastic gloves because, as I'm sure my loving partner will attest, I have a reputation as a very tough, extremely brave man to uphold. It was a mistake because when my eyes started faintly misting over and watering about bite no. 3 (I wasn't crying, you were crying!), I couldn't do anything about it because my hands were now laced with Trinidadian scorpion chilli.
The third mistake - to round out the trifecta - was thinking that QLD brewer Bacchus' 'Devil's Quencher' beer, developed to accompany the spicy sandwich, was going to do anything to help. Sorry guys - nice brew, but the beer did nothing.
All this aside, though, it was a pretty tasty burger once you got past the bit that causes open weeping in the restaurant. The chicken was cooked to perfection and the slaw was a nice addition.
'But did you finish it?' I imagine the Walkley judges asking. You bet I did; Journo 1, burger nil.
I can only assume the award is in the mail.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
