The second mistake was eschewing the little plastic gloves because, as I'm sure my loving partner will attest, I have a reputation as a very tough, extremely brave man to uphold. It was a mistake because when my eyes started faintly misting over and watering about bite no. 3 (I wasn't crying, you were crying!), I couldn't do anything about it because my hands were now laced with Trinidadian scorpion chilli.

