Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield Rugby union: Italian stint has breakaway George Noa primed for big role at Hunter Wildfires

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 21 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Noa hits the ball up for the Hunter Wildfires in the second grade clash against Easts. Picture by Stewart Hazell
George Noa hits the ball up for the Hunter Wildfires in the second grade clash against Easts. Picture by Stewart Hazell

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman has noticed a big change in George Noa since the last time the tackle-busting blindside breakaway was at the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.