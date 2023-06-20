'Terrified': woman tells how Tinder rapist ruined her life

Newcastle Herald
Woman tells how Tinder rapist Justin Kane Millington's attack near Fernleigh Track ruined her life

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 20 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:00pm
A woman raped at Belmont by a man she met on a dating app has told a court she would not wish the impacts of the attack on her worst enemy.

