Man flown to hospital after workplace explosion

A man has been flown to hospital with facial burns after a workplace explosion at Wyee.
Emergency services were called to Hue Road just before 3pm on June 20.
It is believed a 32-year-old man was working on an electrical meter box, and suffered burns to his face and arms in an explosion.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew him to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.
Police said the incident has been reported to SafeWork NSW.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
