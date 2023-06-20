Man flown to hospital after workplace explosion

Newcastle Herald
Man flown to Royal North Shore Hospital after Wyee explosion

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:16pm
A man has been flown to hospital with facial burns after a workplace explosion at Wyee.

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

