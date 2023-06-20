Knights lock Adam Elliott believes Newcastle have the near perfect blueprint to do what only four clubs have done in the past four years - beat the Panthers at Penrith.
Since the start of the 2020 season, Penrith have lost just four of 33 games at their home, BlueBet Stadium.
Parramatta pulled off a 22-20 upset last year when Penrith coach Ivan Cleary missed the game, while later in the season Melbourne won 16-0 but the home side were without halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai, and fullback Dylan Edwards.
This year, Brisbane held on for a shock 13-12 win in round one, which came a fortnight after St Helens won by the same scoreline in the World Club Challenge.
"I don't think it's just their home ground, they play great away," Elliott said of the task Newcastle face on Saturday.
"They're so supportive, their fans, and they've got a good reason for it.
"Penrith is a dynasty. The way they've played the last four or five seasons is incredible. But we haven't thought too much about going there, it's all about us playing our best footy. We need to start really well, with some intent and some energy."
After a spirited display in their 24-20 defeat to Brisbane the week prior, Newcastle suffered a disappointing 18-16 loss on Saturday to a Roosters side missing a host of their big-name stars.
Elliott echoed coach Adam O'Brien's thoughts on their most recent performance, saying they lost the game in the first half.
"It took us 40 minutes to get going," he said.
But Elliott, 28, believes it Newcastle's strong start against the Panthers in round seven, a game they lost 16-15 in golden-point extra time, which serves as the prime example of what they must replicate to be a chance of knocking off the defending premiers at home.
"The way we defended in that game, we probably haven't defended like that until a couple of weeks ago when we played Manly. We had glimpses of it again against the Broncos," Elliott, who missed Penrith's visit to McDonald Jones Stadium in April due to injury, said.
"We probably set our benchmark for the way we want to defend, particularly in the first half, when we played them the first time.
"I was obviously in the grandstand and outside looking in, but it was definitely a breakthrough game for us.
"We need to make sure that we take that into this week, and know that our system works against them.
"It's about us turning up with the right mindset."
Elliott knows first-hand how difficult it is to secure a victory at Penrith.
In the five matches he has played there during his 131-game NRL career, he has only once walked away with two competition points.
That win, with his first club Canterbury back in round two, 2016, only came after former teammate and now Macquarie Scorpions skipper Kerrod Holland kicked a conversion from the sideline after the full-time siren.
"Big shout out to my mate 'Dutchy', he always knew it was going over," Elliott said of Holland's kick.
The Knights have recalled winger Greg Mazrhew for Saturday's game after he was stood down for the Roosters clash after missing the team bus the week prior.
His return has pushed Enari Tuala, who replaced him, out of the side.
Lachlan Fitzgibbon won't make the trip to Penrith after suffering a category-one concussion last start.
Rookie edge-forward Dylan Lucas will take his place and make a third consecutive NRL appearance.
Prop Daniel Saifiti, who missed the Roosters game with a sternum injury, has been named but is in some doubt to play. He did not complete contact training with the side on Tuesday.
NSW forward Tyson Frizell was listed to back up from Origin II on Wednesday.
The Panthers, who are without injured halfback Nathan Cleary, named all of their Origin representatives to play, including Brian To'o, Isaah Yeo, Jarome Luai, Liam Martin and Stephen Crichton. Moses Leota also returns.
Newcastle have had only one win over Penrith in the past 13 meetings, at BlueBet Stadium under former coach Nathan Brown in round 23, 2018. There was a 14-all draw at Campbelltown in 2020.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
