Newcastle Knights out to become just the fifth team to beat Penrith Panthers at BlueBet Stadium since start of 2020 season

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 20 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
Knights lock Adam Elliott believes Newcastle have the near perfect blueprint to do what only four clubs have done in the past four years - beat the Panthers at Penrith.

Max McKinney

