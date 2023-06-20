Newcastle's Sacred Heart Cathedral opened its doors to host a memorial service on Tuesday evening in the wake of the horror Hunter Valley bus crash.
Thirty-six candles were lit at the memorial, one for each person on the bus when it crashed near Greta, on the way home from a wedding, last Sunday night, killing 10 people and injuring 25.
Bishop of Maitland-Newcastle Michael Kennedy led the liturgy and said the news had been shocking and deeply saddening.
"Each one of those 36 people have family, friends, relatives that love them. People who knew each other, people who responded," he said.
"It has affected hundreds and thousands of lives but none more so than the 10 lost. The Hunter is in shock, disbelief, mourning, grief. We come here tonight in faith and hope and love to pray for all of those whose lives were lost and those affected."
He said the "devastation in our community will be felt far and wide".
Another service will be held in Singleton at St Patrick's Church from 6pm on Thursday.
The Vicar General has also travelled to Singleton to offer support, with a prayer station established at St Patrick's Catholic church.
Counselling is also available for students, staff and their families through St Catherine's Catholic College.
The diocese said it was working with schools and services in Singleton to support those in need.
"We will continue to provide this support as we come to terms with what has happened and our parishes are providing support to anyone looking for comfort at this time with special prayers and services provided," the diocese said.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.