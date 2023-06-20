The mercury fell below zero in parts of the Hunter on Tuesday night as residents braced for an icy mid-week turn.
Temperatures were set to fall to as low as minus three at Scone on Wednesday morning, zero at Singleton and Maitland, and just one degree in Toronto, two at Wallsend and three in Newcastle, before showers on Thursday and Friday and frost about the Upper Hunter on Friday.
The turn was due to a high pressure system moving over NSW bringing cold and frosty conditions to much of the state as forecasters for the Bureau of Meteorology received anecdotal reports of between 15cm and 30cm of snow in alpine areas, though there have been scant reports of falls about the Hunter's highlands.
Cold air from the Southern Ocean is being blown across southeastern Australia, with the high pressure system reinforcing the chilly conditions, AAP reported on Tuesday.
The chill is likely to continue until the end of the week, but temperatures are set to rise above average in some areas over the weekend.
Sheep graziers across regional NSW have been put on alert, with a warning that sheep and lambs exposed to the tough conditions are at risk.
As cloudy themes dominate the forecast for the second-half of the week, the sun is not expected back until the weekend when temperatures climb slightly with maximums around 19 degrees.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
