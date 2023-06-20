Disruptions by anti-coal protesters are continuing in the Hunter, with a woman charged on Tuesday night for allegedly gluing herself to a coal loader in Newcastle and a man scaling a nine-metre pole on a rail bridge at Branxton in separate incidents.
It's the third day of action by climate activists targeting the port.
Police were called to the scene of "an unauthorised protest" on Cormorant Road in Newcastle at about 8.30pm on Tuesday night where they found a woman who had allegedly glued herself to coal infrastructure.
They removed the woman safely and arrested her, later charging her with one count of trespassing at a major facility cause damage to facility, and enter inclosed non-agricultural lands serious safety risk.
The 18-year-old from Canberra - who activist group Blockade Australia named as Grace - will face Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
It came before a 22-year-old Lake Macquarie man blocked the Hunter coal supply line in the early hours of Wednesday morning by scaling a nine-metre-high pole on a rail bridge at Branxton.
The action has forced the closure of the Hunter railway line, with no trains running between Scone and Maitland.
"The Australian system is killing us. We need to fight to continue living. The luxury of a handful of people is being prioritised over the lives of every other living thing on the planet," he said in a statement released through Blockade Australia.
"The best way we can fight the system is by directly confronting its operations with direct actions like this. Physical action that disrupts the destructive functioning of the colonial project, known as Australia, is real political power.
"This is an organised resistance to the Australian system's organised destruction."
The protests came after 22-year-old Claudia Ellen Hannigan was on Tuesday granted bail in Newcastle Local Court for allegedly dangling over the coal freight line at Kooragang and gluing herself to a padlock on Monday on behalf of Blockade Australia.
