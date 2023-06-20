Newcastle Herald
Environmental protester glues herself to coal loader at Newcastle port, another blocks rail line at Branxton on behalf of Blockade Australia

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 21 2023 - 7:52am, first published 7:21am
The Blockade Australia protester at Branxton in the early hours of Wednesday. This image has been digitally altered to remove an offensive word.
Disruptions by anti-coal protesters are continuing in the Hunter, with a woman charged on Tuesday night for allegedly gluing herself to a coal loader in Newcastle and a man scaling a nine-metre pole on a rail bridge at Branxton in separate incidents.

