Environmental protester glues herself to coal loader at Newcastle port, another blocks rail line at Branxton on behalf of Blockade Australia

By Nick Bielby
Updated June 21 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 1:30pm
The Blockade Australia protester at Branxton in the early hours of Wednesday. This image has been digitally altered to remove an offensive word.
A TEENAGE environmental protester who allegedly super-glued herself to a coal loader at the Port of Newcastle has been granted conditional bail, with a magistrate saying her actions put others at serious risk.

