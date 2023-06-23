"It's all about ice-cream and cute fluffy dogs ... it honestly feels like the happiest shop on Beaumont Street."
So says Mara, the owner of Lulu and Benson, a 1950s-inspired "milk bar" for humans and canines at Hamilton. And there could be some truth in what she says.
Seriously, what's not to like? Soft-serve for you and your best mate that's made in-house, from scratch, by Lulu and Benson's pastry chefs.
"We make and sell separate products for humans and dogs," Mara, herself a former pastry chef, explains.
"Everything we make for the dogs is healthy for them and uses human-grade ingredients, from the dog biscuits to the 'pupcakes' to the birthday cakes to the ice-cream. There are no added sugars, all the colours are natural."
The dog biscuits are available in a range of sizes and are made from peanut butter and pumpkin. The pupcakes (Lulu and Benson's take on a cupcake) are made with banana, peanut butter, potato and yoghurt.
"They're great for the every day but also as last minute birthday ideas for dogs," Mara says.
"Our ice-cream is banana and bacon in flavour and our birthday cakes are made to order and are personalised for the dog. It's really cute."
As for the human menu, the flavours are inspired by Mara's husband (and Lulu and Benson's co-owner).
"He has a North American background and is passionate about the flavour combinations they use over there, like pumpkin and peanut butter," she says.
"Our soft-serve is like nothing else you've ever tasted. It's made from scratch from jersey milk, and it's lower in sugar and fat than your standard ice-cream.
"We have the vanilla bean flavour on offer all the time and then we have a flavour of the month which this month is pistachio."
Also on the menu are a selection of tarts that can be sold by the slice, or whole (to take to, for example, a social gathering).
All "happy dogs" are welcome to come in. "Reactive" dogs are encouraged to wait outside for a take-away treat.
"Anyone with a reactive dog tends to tie them up outside anyway. And then there are the people without dogs who come in to pat dogs. My kids have been loving it, they have been here all weekend patting dogs."
Lulu and Benson is open Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 9pm, and caters for those after-dinner cravings as well as dog walkers and the younger demographic. The fit-out and aesthetic of the cafe is inspired by American milk bars of the '50s and rock-n-roll music from that era plays all day.
"I, personally, like eating ice-cream at night, after the kids go to bed we're unwinding," Mara says, "So for me it was important to open a shop that could be open at night, and part of that was creating a shop that was very bright and light.
"We worked very closely with our electrician to make sure that it really stands out at night and we've definitely accomplished that.
"Beaumont Street can be quite dark and grungey at night so we definitely 'pop'."
Lulu and Benson is directly across the road from the couple's other business, Son Of A Gun Diner.
"We're on such a good block on Beaumont Street with both businesses, we love it," Mara says.
"It's hard work juggling two businesses and five children but we're passionate about hospitality as well as Beaumont Street and community and Hamilton.
"When this shop lease came up it was a no-brainer. It was the next natural step for us."
N THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.