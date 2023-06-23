Snow Time like the Gardens for holiday fun

Chill out with your kids at Snow Time in the Garden these school holidays at Hunter Valley Gardens in Pokolbin Advertising Feature

Enjoy a fun-filled day of frosty activities at Hunter Valley Gardens Snow Time in the Garden, running from the June 24 until July 23. Picture supplied.

Pick up your skating session passes, grab your skates and get skating. Picture supplied.

Hunter Valley Gardens in Pokolbin celebrates the return of their coolest event these school holidays - Snow Time in the Garden.

Chill out with your kids at this winter wonderland from June 24 to July 23 with a month's worth of amazing icy activities surrounded by beautiful display gardens.

Hunter Valley Gardens transforms into an icy adventure full of fun and frosty activities for children of all ages.

Spin round the ice on the Snow Time Ice Skating Rink.



There is a dedicated junior section giving the smallest members of the family a safe environment to enjoy their first taste of the ice.

Skaters aged six and over have their own space with lots of room to glide around.

Experience the super-fast Giant Ice Toboggan - once won't be enough. Grab a tube and glide down the 45-metre ice slide, it's sure to get your adrenaline pumping.

Man-made snow in the Mega Snow Play Zone makes this a must for kids who want to build snowmen, make a snow angel, or just get their fingers a little chilly. Or walk through the snow cave filled with delightful animatronic Arctic creatures including polar bears and penguins.

Hunter Valley Garden's five incredible rides including the traditional Venetian Carousel, 25m Ferris wheel, super speedy Swing Chair, thrilling Superslide and twisty Teacups will be available for the thrill-seekers throughout Snow Time.



The ride ticket pricing is $6 per ticket or grab a bonus pack of six for $30.

Plus, there will be a range of winter beverages and hearty winter food on sale to help keep you toasty and warm, and roving performers on hand to add an air of excitement.

Located less than an hour from Newcastle, the Hunter Valley is an easy day trip, but with plenty of accommodation options available you will want to extend your stay and spend more time exploring this famous and picturesque region.

Located within walking distance to the Gardens and all the Snow Time fun, Mercure Hotel Hunter Valley Gardens and Harrigan's Hunter Valley offer a range of accommodation options perfect for a family getaway.

All activities operate between 9.30am until 4.30pm, with last entry for Snow Time activities 3pm.

Event tickets are: Adult $38; Child $28; Child under 3 Free; Family 1ad +2ch $88; Family 2ad + 1ch $94; Family 2ad + 2ch $116; Extra child $25.