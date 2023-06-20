AN historic converted church that dates back to 1880 has hit the market in Ellalong.
The 4043 square metre property at 23/25 Church Street is listed with a guide of $790,000 to $840,000 with Love Realty selling agent Lewis Elliot.
Tricia Ellerbeck and her late husband Michael purchased the property in 2015 and became the first owners one year after the church was consecrated.
Over the course of their ownership, the couple renovated and restored the building to convert it into a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home which paired the church's original features with additions such as a mezzanine level and spiral staircase.
Constructed from locally-sourced red cedar, the building features soaring high ceilings and the original timber floorboards.
"Everything that was there when it was built is still there," Ms Ellerbeck said.
"The vestry has become an ensuite, the inner sanctum is the main bedroom and the congregational hall is the dining room, sitting area and kitchen."
The church's exterior and surrounding gardens and landscaping have also undergone a recent makeover.
The agent said the property includes DA approval for a subdivision which would provide the opportunity to build a separate dwelling on the large site.
Ms Ellerbeck said the couple discovered the church by chance during a visit to the region when they missed the turn for the neighbouring Quorrobolong and drove into Ellalong which is located at the foot of the Watagan Mountains.
"We actually got lost and ended up pulling over out the front and we saw the for sale sign," she said.
"We had a quick look as we were keenly looking for a property in the region."
She said the fact the church had experienced so many connections with the community during its 130-odd years in operation attracted them to the building.
The couple had renovated other properties over the years and the church was an ideal project for Michael who was retired and had a background in construction and plastering.
"There was a bit of residual damage but it was really just a case of turning what was a hall into something more livable," she said.
"We did what we could, using a lot of recycled materials, and made it quirky and made it our own.
"It's full of character."
Mr Elliot said the church had drawn strong interest from buyers both in the Hunter region and Sydney.
The property is open for inspection on Saturday at 12 noon.
A handful of churches have been listed for sale in the region over the past 12 months.
A converted church in Hinton that dated back to 1856 sold for $1,015,000 in May, according to CoreLogic.
A chapel in Glendon on a 5,856 square metre block that was listed in November last year is still on the market for sale and in Stroud, a historic property on The Bucketts Way that includes its own church is also still on the market for $1.89 million.
