Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Waterfront properties at Cams Wharf and Nords Wharf listed with record-breaking price tags

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated June 23 2023 - 9:23am, first published June 21 2023 - 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The waterfront home at 5a Raffertys Road, Cams Wharf is listed with a guide of $2.85 million. The current record sale for a residential property in the suburb is $1.926 million.
The waterfront home at 5a Raffertys Road, Cams Wharf is listed with a guide of $2.85 million. The current record sale for a residential property in the suburb is $1.926 million.

TWO waterfront properties in a neighbouring pocket of Lake Macquarie are expected to collectively fetch around $5.5 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.