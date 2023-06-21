TWO waterfront properties in a neighbouring pocket of Lake Macquarie are expected to collectively fetch around $5.5 million.
If sold within their guide, the listings at 90 Government Road, Nords Wharf and 5a Raffertys Road, Cams Wharf would both smash the record sale price for a residential property in each suburb.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on 2597 square metres at Nords Wharf is listed with a guide of $2.75 million.
Listing agent Lee Kaslik from ONE Agency Eastlakes said the block spans 189 metres in length and is one of the largest along the sought-after Government Road.
The owners purchased the property in September 2016 for $1.1 million, according to CoreLogic.
The current record sale in the suburb is $1.9 million paid in January for a waterfront home on 645 square metres at 112 Marine Parade.
Mr Kaslik said the majority of enquiry had come from residents in the suburb looking to knock down and rebuild the existing home or undertake a major renovation.
"It is mainly locals showing interest and I think I've had around 20 locals from Nords Wharf enquire about that property," Mr Kaslik said.
"Opportunities to purchase such a substantial piece of the shoreline in Lake Macquarie seldom come to market, so when those sort of blocks come up, they pounce on them.
"They all want waterfront with a jetty. It really is quite rare."
As well as a private jetty, the property also includes a boatshed and 15 metres of water frontage.
The second property in the neighbouring suburb of Cams Wharf is listed with a guide of $2.85 million and offers a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a pool on 958 square metres on waterfront reserve.
The suburb record for a residential property in Cams Wharf is $1.926 million paid for a modern five-bedroom home at 5 Little Corella Cove in April 2022.
The agent said the home at Raffertys Road, which was last sold in 2017 for $1.475 million, offered views from almost every room.
"From almost every point of the home, you have uninterrupted views across the lake," he said.
"There has been a lot of interest in that one coming from buyers in Sydney."
The median property value in Cams Wharf is $817,000 and Nords Wharf is $915,000, according to CoreLogic.
