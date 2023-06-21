Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle fast bowler Michael Hogan strikes again, zeros in on 1000-wicket milestone as Kent find English T20 form

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
June 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle paceman Michael Hogan celebrates one of his four wickets for Kent against Sussex in the English T20 competition on Wednesday morning (AEST). Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Newcastle paceman Michael Hogan celebrates one of his four wickets for Kent against Sussex in the English T20 competition on Wednesday morning (AEST). Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

NEWCASTLE fast bowler Michael Hogan has continued on his wicket-taking ways and helped English county side Kent reinvigorate their T20 campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.