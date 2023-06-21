NEWCASTLE fast bowler Michael Hogan has continued on his wicket-taking ways and helped English county side Kent reinvigorate their T20 campaign.
Hogan, who recently turned 42 and was on the verge of retiring last year, now has 19 wickets in the current Vitality Blast as he edges closer to a career milestone of 1000.
The Merewether right-armer claimed four wickets in what was Kent's fourth straight victory, finishing with figures of 4-31 against Sussex at Hove on Wednesday morning (AEST).
University's Grant Stewart also ended up 1-21 as Kent held Sussex to 7-169 before chasing the target four down with eight balls to spare.
The reigning Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) player of the year, Sussex wicketkeeper-batsman Oli Carter, scored 19 runs from 14 deliveries before being dismissed by Aussie import Wes Agar.
Kent now have a 5-5 Vitality Blast record this season, two points shy of fourth spot in their pool and quarter-final qualification.
The Spitfires have T20 appointments with Essex on Friday (AEST) and Middlesex on Saturday (AEST), followed by a County Championship fixture against Northamptonshire (June 25-28).
Kent won round one last month before a string of five losses, including to Hogan's former team Glamorgan.
However, the 2021 premiers have turned their fortunes around by accounting for Hampshire, Middlesex, Gloucestershire and Sussex in the space of 12 days.
Striking nine times during that successful streak, Hogan ranks equal third overall for Vitality Blast wickets in 2023. Kent's next best is Stewart, four back with 15 wickets.
Former WA quick and NSW Country representative Hogan has also picked up another seven scalps for Kent in this year's County Championship.
This leaves Hogan on 957 professional wickets (688 first-class, 118 List A, 151 T20), just 43 shy of reaching four figures.
Hogan, who made his Sheffield Shield debut aged 28 in 2009, appeared destined to hang up the boots last year following a decade with Glamorgan.
He enjoyed a cameo with Merewether over the Australian summer, collecting the NDCA bowling award.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
