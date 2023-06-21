POLICE have appealed for the public's help to identify a man wanted for questioning in relation to a theft.
Officers have released CCTV of an incident at a supermarket at Bonnells Bay shopping centre on Tuesday June 6.
According to Lake Macquarie police several items were taken from the supermarket, before a man was tackled to the ground as shoppers attempted to stop him from fleeing in an older model black Subaru.
Police believe the male pictured in CCTV images "can assist with the investigation" into the incident.
Anyone with information that may help identify the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and use the crime report number E77773357.
Alternatively information can be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/.
