Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League, NSW Rugby League working with clubs after death of Aberglasslyn Ants player

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 21 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE RUGBY league community is rallying to support the family of a player who died after suffering a head injury during a game on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.