THE RUGBY league community is rallying to support the family of a player who died after suffering a head injury during a game on the weekend.
The Aberglasslyn Ants club and the young man's family are grieving their shocking loss privately, while those around them are united in their efforts to honour the fallen footy champion.
"The community is a great community, they want to rally around everyone, and I think that's what rugby league is all about," a spokesman for Newcastle and Hunter Community Rugby League (NHCRL) told the Newcastle Herald.
Tributes have been flowing and fundraisers set up after the man, who has not been identified out of respect for his family's wishes, was fatally injured while playing for the Ants in Fingal Bay on Saturday.
The NHCRL board and Aberglasslyn Ants committee have launched a GoFundMe page to help with ongoing costs for the man's young family.
The NHCRL spokesman said he believed other clubs in the competition would get behind the cause.
"We will support any fundraising that the clubs have started thinking about ... how the clubs can support the family involved," the spokesman said.
"We definitely support any club that is wanting to do their own fundraisers for the family."
All Round 8 games in the NHCRL competition have been cancelled this weekend in the wake of the death of Aberglasslyn's front-rower, known publicly as player eight for his jersey number.
The NHCRL spokesman said there would be more communication ahead of Round 9 matches, but the rugby league community would have a chance to mourn privately this weekend.
"It's to give everyone that time and space that they need to deal with that tragic loss," he said.
Some teams in other Hunter competitions have indicated players will wear black arm bands, retire number eight jerseys, and hold a minute's silence before games this weekend.
NHCRL and NSW Rugby League have been in contact with the Aberglasslyn and Fingal Bay clubs to make sure people can access counselling services.
"Please check on your own communities as we navigate these difficult and emotional times together and if you need any support in any way, please contact us for assistance and access to the available parties and support framework," NHCRL wrote in an open letter.
The Aberglasslyn Ants issued a public statement after the joint GoFundMe page went live.
"Losing you will always hurt but the legacy you leave behind will be the heart of our club for the years to come," it said.
"Forever an Ant, forever our #8."
Devastated club members gathered at McKeachies oval, the home ground of the Ants, at sunset on Sunday and retired the front-rower's number eight jersey for the rest of the season.
"We remember you as a friend, a brother, a father and simply one of the kindest souls in our club," a public statement said at the time.
Messages of heartbreak for "B.P." and "#8" have flooded social media as close friends and the wider community come to terms with the player's death.
The man's workmates at Maitland 24/7 Carwash remembered him as a "family-orientated, kindhearted, hardworking gentleman" who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A separate GoFundMe page to raise money for the family's immediate costs has already raised more than $7400.
The man was rushed by helicopter to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle after suffering a serious on-field head injury about 3.30pm on Saturday, June 17, but he could not be saved.
The sudden death came at a time the Hunter sporting community was still grappling with the wedding bus crash at Greta on June 11, which claimed the lives of several Aussie rules players from the Singleton Roosters.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
