The NPLW Northern NSW top four hold a comfortable buffer over the chasing pack while the premiership race remains tight as teams enter the third and final round of competition.
With seven games to play, can Adamstown or New Lambton close the gap on the top four and clinch a finals berth?
Mathematically, there are still 21 points up for grabs, but the task looks a tough one.
The Eagles (19 points) are best-placed of the two to overhaul a side above them but need to string together a run of victories after producing inconsistent results.
Should they manage to beat joint leaders Broadmeadow (32) on Sunday and if third-placed Maitland (30) continue their winning streak against fourth-placed Charlestown (28), things could get interesting.
Magic have beaten the Eagles 4-1 and 2-1 in the first and second rounds respectively but are yet to face them with Jets trio Cassidy Davis, Tara Andrews and Lauren Allan in the New Lambton side.
The Magpies have won their past six outings. Their last loss was 2-1 against Azzurri in the first game of the second round on April 30.
** Andrews will be part of a women in sport panel at The Conservatorium on Tuesday night (6.30pm).
Dr Alyce Barnes, from the University of Newcastle, will deliver a keynote exploring positive societal impact of women in sport.
Panel members will then discuss topics that shape the landscape of women in sport today, offering their own insights and anecdotes.
Find out more or book a ticket through www.newcastle.edu.au/events/looking-ahead/women-in-sport.
** Olympic (39 points) hold a three-point buffer over second-placed Azzurri (36) in NPLW reserve grade with the final round to play.
Magic (28) are third and Maitland (25) fourth with Adamstown (18) in fifth.
Charlestown are the only club with teams in the top four of all NPLW and Premier Youth League Girls (PYLG) competitions.
Olympic (35) are five points clear of Maitland and Azzurri, both on 30, in PYLG 17s. Maitland lead PYLG 15s with 32 points, three ahead of Azzurri (29). Azzurri (35) are setting the pace in 13s, five points above Adamstown and Magic on 30.
