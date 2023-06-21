Singleton Council joins race to net zero

Singleton Council will source 100 per cent of its electricity from renewables by 2030, as part of new emissions reduction targets
The council has also set an aspirational interim target of reducing its emissions by 65 per cent by 2030.
The targets are contained in the Singleton Emissions Reduction Action Plan, which was endorsed at Tuesday's ordinary meeting.
The plan was developed over a six-month period and involved employee and community consultation, energy audits of council's biggest energy-using facilities, data analysis and modelling.
It provides recommendations for how the council can reduce its emissions through energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable transport, waste management, sustainable procurement, and behaviour change.
"Council is leading by example to take decisive and responsible action on climate change, and this Emissions Reduction Plan is our commitment to the sustainability of our own organisation, as well as the facilities and services that Council delivers now and over the long term to protect the future prosperity of our people, economy and environment from climate change," General manager Jason Linnane said.
"And we're already well on our way - our organisation's efforts to minimise consumption has seen us reduce our electricity usage by 31 per cent, corresponding to a 29 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions between 2019/20 and 2020/21.
"But it doesn't end there. We're committed as an organisation to put sustainability at the forefront of everything we do, meaning our focus is not only on ensuring the quality of life and creating community for the people of Singleton now, but for generations to come."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
