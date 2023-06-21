JOSH Homme has a lot of anger he needs to vent.
There are moments on Queens Of The Stone's eighth studio album, In Times New Roman, where you feel you're listening to the frontman offload years of frustration and rage packaged in the meaty embrace of glam-rock.
The targets are fairly obvious. Since the release of QOTSA's 2017 album Villains, Homme has received treatment for alcoholism and drug use and endured a messy divorce with Australian-born musician and ex-wife, Brody Dalle, resulting in restraining orders being levelled at each other.
Homme was last year granted custody of the couple's three children.
Surgery for an unspecified cancer last year has only added to the darkness Homme has experienced in recent years.
On Paper Machete Homme unloads on Dalle with: My love is dead/ Is there nothing you cannot replace?/ You speak lioness and damsel in distress so fluently/ Does your every single relation end in pain & misery?
Then on Made To Parade Homme offers: I did not notice the weight of the chains til they were cut from me/ How'd I drag them for so long?
It makes for a confronting and one-sided listen at times.
In Times New Roman lacks the ready-made stoner-rock anthems QOTSA readily delivered in their 2000s prime like No One Knows, Go With The Flow and Little Sister.
The closest is the anthemic What The Peephole Say, which wouldn't sound out of place on Songs For The Deaf.
There are still glimpses of the David Bowie-influenced glam rock that producer Mark Ronson extracted from the band on Villains in lead single Emotion Sickness.
While Homme might be exorcising his pain lyrically, In Times New Roman is musically a compelling ride. QOTSA remain a rock band that hasn't forgotten to include the roll.
The opener Obscenery takes various Bowie-esque twists and orchestral flourishes, while Time & Place is propelled by a metronomic Joy Division rhythm.
In Times New Roman mightn't be the desert-rock banger album many QOTSA fans craved, but it's the most revealing record Homme has ever delivered.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.