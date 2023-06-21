HAMILTON coach Cameron Murphy has welcomed the return of Angus Brown. Now all he has do to is work out where to play him.
Brown spent the first half of the season in Ireland at Malahide, where he played inside centre.
However, in his return match at Passmore Oval against University he was deployed on wing for the final 20 minutes.
"Browny was Browny," Murphy said. "He carried the ball strongly and defended well."
Kiwi duo Raniera Petersen and Tristan Flutely have been the preferred centre pairing. Fiso Vasegote, Hamish McKie and Sam McNeil have also been used in the midfield.
"We have some options there," Murphy said. "It's a matter of finding the right order."
** Maitland coach Luke Cunningham wants Sam Callow firing for the finals and will manage the breakaway's workload to ensure that happens. The skipper will miss the clash against Southern Beaches after rugged start to the season.
"He doesn't do things half-hearted and we need to look after him for the back end of the competition," Cunnigham said.
** Confidence is growing about Maitland's chances of ending their 24-year premiership drought if a text message Maul and All received on Saturday is any indication. Almost immediately after full-time of Maitland's 29-19 win over Merewether, the phone buzzed with an SMS - "Blacks are back".
** Remember the name Maronay Smuts. The 15-year-old starred off the bench for the Hunter Wildfires women in their big win over Western Sydney last round.
As well as cause havoc, she landed a conversion from the sideline.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
