GEORGE Ashworth was told he would never play rugby again after suffering a horrific leg injury in 2020.
The Wanderers utility had to learn to run again after snapping two bones in his right leg playing in a sevens tournament.
In a testament to his resilience and ability, Ashworth recorded his 100th game in first grade in the Two Blues' 52-7 win over Southern Beaches last Saturday.
"George is a lesson in perseverance," Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren said. "He has struggled with a lot of injuries along the way, but he keeps fronting up.
"He was told that his rugby days were over. It was a pretty bad break, both bones and he had a lot of hardware in there. But he was extremely determined to come back.
"He was lucky that he had Dillon Rowney to lean on. Dillon suffered a similar injury in the 2014 grand final. They are good mates and Dillon presented him with the jersey for his 100th game."
Ashworth started on the wing against Beaches but moved into inside centre early after Nick Ward ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.
"He is a heart and soul type of player," Hefren said. "He will do whatever job is required for the team. He has played everywhere in the backline bar halfback, and I do remember him going in there for a 10-minute period."
Ashworth is in US on holidays but will be key in the second half of the season.
"He will be a big part going forward," Hefren said. "Where that is, I'm not sure yet."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.