THE Newcastle Jets may not have a head coach in place but the A-League club confirmed on Wednesday that midfielder Kosta Grozos will be part of the squad for another season.
Grozos has inked a one-year extension taking the squad number to 18 players.
Veteran Jason Hoffman is also believed to have inked a contract extension.
Both are understood to have agreed to term before the resignation on Monday of Arthur Papas.
Grozos, 22, was among 16 new players brought in by Papas as the start of the 20-21 season.
He made 20 appearances in his first season and was awarded the Jets Rising Star.
The attacking midfielder played 23 games last season, deputising for Reno Piscopo who missed a large chunk of the season with injury, and scored two goals to go with two assists.
"I'm happy to stay at the Jets for another season," Grozos said in a statement. "I feel comfortable here at the club, I love the city and I want to continue growing here as a footballer and help bring success back to the club."
Meanwhile, former Jets striker Beka Mikeltadze is close to finalising a deal with Korean club Gwangju FC.
Mikeltadze has reportedly arrived in Korea and started his training with the club while waiting for the paperwork to be signed off.
Gwangju beat Suwon Bluewings 2-1 on Saturday to move to eighth spot.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
