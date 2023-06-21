Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League: Midfielder Kosta Grozos extends stay at Jets as search for new coach steps up

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 21 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kosta Grozos has signed a one-year extension at the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Marina Neil
Kosta Grozos has signed a one-year extension at the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Marina Neil

THE Newcastle Jets may not have a head coach in place but the A-League club confirmed on Wednesday that midfielder Kosta Grozos will be part of the squad for another season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.