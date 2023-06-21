Struck down by injuries every year since his debut campaign in 2019, Knights centre Bradman Best is now enjoying his longest run of consecutive NRL games.
The 21-year-old is the only Newcastle player to have been on the field for every minute of the club's 14 NRL matches in 2023.
Halfback Jackson Hastings falls 11 minutes short of the same achievement, having been sent for a compulsory head-injury assessment late in the round-three game against the Dolphins.
Props Leo Thompson and Jack Hetherington have also played every game, but form part of a front-row rotation.
Best, after some disrupted seasons in his still burgeoning career, admits he now has his sights set on playing every match this season.
"It's been good, I only want to build from that," he said of his run of games to date.
"I haven't been this far yet. We've still got a long way to go, but to play every game and every minute, I'm obviously heading in the right direction. I've still got to keep ticking boxes every day."
Only three Knights players have been part of every match in the past three years.
Enari Tuala was the most recent, playing all 25 fixtures in 2021. David Klemmer and Mitchell Pearce played all 21 games of the COVID-impacted 2020 season.
Best has never made it this far into the season without being sidelined by injury, nor played this many consecutive games before, during his 60-game career.
The Woy Woy product, who debuted in former coach Nathan Brown's last game and played a further two matches late in the 2019 season, and then enjoyed a short but successful campaign the year after, scoring eight tries in 11 games, has been hampered by injuries the past few years.
He played 14 games last season, and 17 the year prior, scoring five and three tries, respectively.
But this year he has returned to the type of form that once put him on NSW coach Brad Fittler's radar.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien recently suggested Best likely trained through his off-season, such were his physical testing results upon return last November, and Best confirmed he had put in extra work during his break after last year's campaign.
"I just wanted to get through a full season of footy. I hadn't done that yet," he said. "I trained really hard in the off-season and came in and had a good pre-season.
"[I] just [need to] build on that every day, keep looking after the body and doing the little things right."
Best scored his fifth try this season in the 18-16 loss to the Roosters at the weekend, a 75-metre runaway effort.
"It was a good feeling, in front of 20,000 loyal fans ... but we didn't come away with the win, so it doesn't really matter, does it?"
He also has eight try-assists to his name in 2023, most from setting up the man outside him, winger Greg Marzhew, who returns to the side on Saturday against Penrith.
"We know what they're going to bring, they've been a great side for the past few years," Best said of taking on the defending premiers.
"To go down there, and play them there, will be a good challenge for us."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
