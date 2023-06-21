Newcastle Herald
Six FRNSW trucks extinguish blaze at SGS Parts Plus in Kurri Kurri

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 21 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 2:30pm
Fire crews at the scene. Picture by Alanna Tomazin
A fire has broken out at a car wrecking yard near Government Road in Kurri Kurri.

